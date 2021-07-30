New York Times Pushes Back a Return to the Office

In what is becoming an all-too-familiar routine, The New York Times has announced it is pushing back its return to the office.

After more than a year of working remotely, many companies have been eager to have their return onsite. Many were shooting for sometime in September as the deadline. The Times had set September 7 as the day for employees to return to the office, at least three days a week.

Like Apple and Google, however, the Times is pushing that date back as the Delta variant of COVID leads to an increased surge in cases.

“In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the updated guidance from the C.D.C. this week on masking, we have decided to push out our plans for a full return at this time,” Meredith Kopit Levien, chief executive of The New York Times Company, told staff in an email on Friday.

The news comes a day after President Biden addressed the nation, urging individuals to get vaccinated. Biden emphasized that vaccination is not a political issue, but one of “life and death.”