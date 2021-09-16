New T-Mobile Icon Will Let iPhone Users Know Which 5G They’re Using

T-Mobile is preparing to update the icon they display for iPhone users when they’re on 5G, showing them when they’re using the fastest flavors.

T-Mobile uses three different varieties of 5G: low-band for long-range, widespread coverage; mid-band for the best combination of speed and coverage; and mmWave for providing the fastest speeds in dense, urban areas.

Together, the mid-band and mmWave are what T-Mobile refers to as its Ultra Capacity 5G. Without doing a speed test, however, there has been no easy way to know which flavor of 5G a phone was using.

According to T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Neville Ray, the company is updating their 5G icon with a “UC” to indicate when the iPhone is connected to Ultra Capacity 5G.

#iPhone13 and #iPhone13Pro will let @TMobile customers know when they are in an area with⚡️💪 fast speeds with Ultra Capacity 5G!



Just keep an eye out for the below icon. 📱 users will see it more and more as we continue to rapidly roll out this 🔥🔥spectrum combo. pic.twitter.com/EirfCk8pjl — Neville (@NevilleRay) September 14, 2021

The new icon will initially show up on iPhone 12 and 13 models, but will also rollout to Android devices in the near future.