New Mexico & North Dakota The Top Work From Home States, Florida The Worst

New Mexico and North Dakota have topped the list of the best states to work from home, with Florida coming in dead last.

According to the latest research by Digital Directory Express, New Mexico takes the top honors for those looking to work from home, thanks to the fastest internet speeds in the nation, combined with relatively low electric and gas costs. The state boasts average internet speeds of 505.6 Mbps, well above the national average of 319.82. Meanwhile, internet and electric fees average $146.48, less than the national average of $197.59.

Similarly, North Dakota comes in second with internet speeds average 451 Mbps and internet and electricity costs coming in a bit cheaper at $143.32. Washington rounds out the top three with 408.2 Mbps and $144.62 in utilities.

On the other end of the spectrum, Florida comes in dead last with the slowest internet in the country, at a mere 93 Mbps. Meanwhile, internet and electricity costs are well above the national average, coming in at $262.17.

Interestingly, New Mexico’s neighbor Arizona is the second worst. Although it has a decent 230.4 Mbps average internet speed, it has the highest electricity and internet costs at $275.19 per month. South Carolina rounds out the bottom three with 221.4 Mbps and $235.57 per month.

“Just over one third of workers in the US now work from home, according to Pew Research Center, and it’s a trend that shows no signs of slowing down,” Sam Rogers, spokesperson for Digital Directory Express, said in a statement to WPN. “But it is striking to see the inequality across different states when it comes to basics like internet speed, which is absolutely vital for home working, as well as the need for affordable cooling and heating (depending on the season) when you’re staying in the house all day. If we want to mobilize what is now over 14 percent of our workforce, it’s important that states invest in improving key issues like internet speed and work to make bills manageable, especially in a heatwave that is forcing households to increase their spending on Air Conditioning to stay cool and function in the home.”