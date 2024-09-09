New Issues for Boeing Starliner Emerge During Descent

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, designed to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station (ISS), is facing renewed scrutiny after experiencing technical issues during its return to Earth. The spacecraft, which landed safely in New Mexico on Saturday, September 7, following a three-month test flight, suffered multiple setbacks that have cast doubt over its readiness for crewed missions.

Despite pulling off what NASA’s Steve Stich, the commercial crew program manager, called a “bullseye landing,” the descent was marred by the failure of one of Starliner’s control thrusters and a temporary blackout of the navigation system during reentry. This latest round of problems has added to the growing list of challenges the program has faced, leaving many wondering about Boeing’s commitment to its manned spaceflight endeavors.

A Troubled Descent

The return of Starliner, although successful in reaching its landing site, was far from flawless. One of the capsule’s 12 control jets, responsible for the reentry process, failed to ignite, leaving a redundant system to pick up the slack. Furthermore, Starliner experienced a brief glitch in its navigation system, which led to a temporary blackout in acquiring GPS signals after emerging from the reentry blackout.

@NASA / @Boeing $4.2B Starliner Suffers New Problems While Coming Back to Earth‼️😱@NASA admitted thruster had failed & blackout of Starliner's guidance. "WE WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF @BOEING WERE TO DIVEST THE MANNED SPACEFLIGHT BUSINESS." https://t.co/3EHKYQhLE0 — THE CREATOR (@JOHNAVATARcom) September 9, 2024

Steve Stich reflected on the mixed results, explaining, “We did learn a lot, and although we had hoped to have astronauts onboard, we made the right decision in bringing the capsule back uncrewed.” The thruster issue highlighted the ongoing concerns that had already plagued the spacecraft earlier in the mission, notably during its approach to the ISS in June, when five out of 28 control thrusters overheated.

Ongoing Technical Struggles

These latest incidents are part of a broader pattern of technical failures and delays that have dogged the Starliner program. After launching in June, the spacecraft encountered helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, problems that Boeing and NASA had worked to address throughout the mission. NASA’s decision to return the spacecraft uncrewed came after these thruster malfunctions, raising questions about the spacecraft’s reliability in transporting astronauts back to Earth.

“We’re not ready to give up on Starliner yet,” Stich added. “There’s still significant work to be done before we move forward with crewed flights. The focus now is on fixing the overheating issues in the thrusters and ensuring we have all the data we need.”

NASA and Boeing engineers are now tasked with addressing the critical issues that emerged during the mission, including the thruster problems and the helium leaks. According to Stich, the thrusters overheated because Teflon seals in the valves expanded, preventing the flow of oxidizer. “It’s going to take time to work out the next steps,” Stich said. “We’re not sure whether another test flight will be required, but we’re focused on resolving these issues.”

Financial and Reputational Implications

Boeing has already absorbed significant financial losses as part of its Starliner program, with more than $1.6 billion in recorded charges due to cost overruns and delays. These latest technical difficulties could push the program even further behind schedule. As Bank of America aerospace analyst Ron Epstein noted, “It’s unclear if or when Boeing will have another opportunity to bring astronauts to space. We wouldn’t be surprised if Boeing eventually divested its manned spaceflight business.”

The company’s struggles in the space sector add to a growing list of challenges for Boeing, whose commercial aircraft division has also been hit hard by production issues and accidents, including the two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Some experts believe that Boeing’s troubled space program could be a reflection of larger systemic problems within the company, which has struggled with safety and quality control across its operations.

NASA’s Commitment to Starliner

NASA remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the Starliner program, but the agency acknowledges the need for substantial improvements before the spacecraft can be certified for operational crewed missions. “We still believe in the importance of having two independent vehicles to ferry astronauts to and from the ISS,” said Stich, referring to NASA’s broader objective of fostering competition between SpaceX’s Crew Dragon and Boeing’s Starliner.

However, SpaceX has already completed multiple crewed missions since 2020, leaving Boeing playing catch-up. Starliner’s issues have delayed its first operational mission, now pushed to no earlier than August 2025. NASA is also working in parallel with SpaceX for its Crew-11 mission, scheduled for February 2025, which will bring back the two astronauts left behind by Starliner.

Engineers Exploring Design Changes

Looking ahead, NASA and Boeing will need to navigate a series of technical and financial hurdles to bring Starliner back on track. Engineers are exploring changes to the spacecraft’s thruster design, potentially involving the removal of insulation blankets to prevent overheating, while others suggest modifying the software to limit the strain on the thrusters during flight.

🇺🇸🚀 US ashamed to ask Russia for help to bring the stranded American astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) home 🚀 Faulty Boeing Starliner fails to bring astronauts home as Suni Williams reportedly suffering from rapid cellular damage. ❗️The NASA astronauts… pic.twitter.com/jYSXQPjCCr — Real Global News (@FelastoryMedia) September 7, 2024

Despite the setbacks, NASA and Boeing both acknowledge that there is much to be learned from this extended test flight. “Starliner’s extended stay at the ISS provided valuable data, even without astronauts onboard,” said Stich. “But until we address the fundamental issues, it’s difficult to move forward with confidence.”

As NASA evaluates its next steps, it remains to be seen whether Boeing can overcome the obstacles that have plagued Starliner from the start—or whether the aerospace giant will eventually divest from the manned spaceflight sector altogether. One thing is certain: the clock is ticking for Starliner, with the ISS set to retire in 2030, leaving Boeing little time to turn its fortunes around.