New ChatGPT Prompts Aim to Change the Way You Write: Experts Unveil Game-Changing Workflow

The experts at Skill Leap AI YouTube channel experts have unveiled a groundbreaking workflow that promises to revolutionize how writers and content creators use ChatGPT. With a strategic three-step process, users can customize ChatGPT’s writing style, response length, and vocabulary to mirror their personal or desired writing voice. This article explores these innovative writing prompts, offering a comprehensive guide that could change how we use AI tools like ChatGPT.

Step 1: Analyze and Commit Writing Style to Memory

In the first step of this workflow, users are guided through a process to analyze their unique writing style or mimic that of another writer. By providing a substantial sample of their work or a preferred writing voice, users can instruct ChatGPT to commit the analyzed style to memory.

The prompt for this step is designed to give ChatGPT clear instructions on what to analyze, such as tone, vocabulary usage, and sentence structure. The experts at Skill Leap AI demonstrate this process with their video transcript, resulting in a detailed analysis that reflects their informal yet informative style. Once the desired style is defined, users can commit it to memory using the prompt “Commit This to Memory.”

Step 2: Ban Certain Words and Phrases

Recognizing that specific words can often feel overused or out of place, Skill Leap AI’s workflow includes a second step that allows users to ban ChatGPT from using particular words or phrases. “Delve,” “tapestry,” and “unleash” are among the overused terms often found in ChatGPT responses.

Users can customize the list of banned words or phrases in this step. By instructing ChatGPT with the prompt, “Every time you respond to any prompt, avoid using the following words or phrases and keep the language simple and direct,” and then adding the specific words to avoid, the vocabulary can be tailored to individual preferences.

Experts emphasize that this step helps refine ChatGPT’s responses, ensuring a consistent and unique writing style every time.

Step 3: Customize Response Length

One of the most challenging aspects of using ChatGPT is managing response length. Step three provides a practical solution by allowing users to create shortcuts for varying response lengths. By assigning keywords like “short,” “medium,” and “long,” users can control the depth of ChatGPT’s responses.

The prompt reads, “Every time I type in [short], provide the answer in two sentences; every time I type in , give me a response that’s a paragraph or two; and every time I type in [long], provide detailed explanations and comprehensive insights.” Once committed to memory, these shortcuts can be used repeatedly without additional prompting.

You can demonstrate the effectiveness of this system by typing “short: explain digital marketing,” which produces a concise two-sentence response. Using the same prompt but with the “medium” and “long” shortcuts results in progressively longer and more detailed answers.

Maximizing the Memory Feature

The new memory feature in ChatGPT, available for GPT Plus users and currently being tested among select free accounts, makes this workflow truly groundbreaking. Once a writing style or prompt is committed to memory, users can rely on ChatGPT to maintain the same style and tone across different conversations. We have provided a comprehensive guide on leveraging this feature to maximize benefits.

To activate memory, users should navigate to the settings menu within ChatGPT and find the “Personalization” tab. The memory feature is available for that account if this tab is present. Memory is turned on by default, and users can immediately begin committing their preferred styles and prompts.

A notification labeled “Memory Updated” will appear when memory is updated, providing transparency into what has been committed. Users can hover over this notification to edit or delete any memory. This flexibility ensures that ChatGPT’s stored writing preferences can evolve alongside the user’s changing needs. For instance, if users wish to refine or expand their writing style, they can update the memory using new prompts.

This feature offers unprecedented control over ChatGPT’s responses. By personalizing memory, users can ensure that every response aligns with their unique voice, eliminating the need for repetitive back-and-forth prompts. Furthermore, users can build upon their initial style analysis by adding additional memory prompts over time, enabling ChatGPT to fine-tune its writing.

For those concerned about data security or wanting to start afresh, check out the “Forget All Memories” option within the settings. This feature allows users to reset their memory, giving them a clean slate to experiment with new writing styles or prompts.

Another innovative aspect of the memory feature is its adaptability to different writing projects. Whether emails, blogs, scripts, or social media posts, ChatGPT can effortlessly switch between styles depending on the prompt. For example, a user who commits a formal writing style for business emails can seamlessly switch to a more conversational tone for social media posts by updating the memory or using project-specific prompts.

Memory’s flexibility and customization make it a powerful tool for anyone seeking to streamline their writing workflow. Users can not only activate memory but strategically use it to its fullest potential, unlocking a new era of AI-powered writing.

Ultimately, the memory feature, combined with the strategic prompts, can transform ChatGPT from a mere writing assistant into a dynamic, personalized content creator capable of meeting the unique demands of any writing project. As this feature rolls out to more users globally, it is poised to become an indispensable tool for writers and content creators.

A New Era of AI-Powered Writing

Combining the memory feature and custom prompts marks the dawn of a new era in AI-powered writing. With ChatGPT’s newfound ability to learn and retain writing styles, tones, and vocabulary preferences, users can craft a personalized AI writing assistant that aligns perfectly with their unique needs.

This transformation is possible and surprisingly simple. By following their three-step workflow—analyzing writing style, banning specific words or phrases, and customizing response length—users can fine-tune ChatGPT to deliver polished and consistent writing across various projects.

This evolution in AI-driven content creation allows users to overcome the challenges of repetitive prompts and laborious editing. Instead, once a style or tone is committed to memory, it becomes the foundation for future responses, providing consistency that enhances the quality and coherence of writing. Whether it’s generating blog posts, email campaigns, or social media content, ChatGPT can now produce tailored responses with minimal additional input.

The implications of this breakthrough extend far beyond improving individual productivity. For content creators, marketers, and writers, the memory feature presents a transformative opportunity to scale content production while maintaining quality. It offers a strategic advantage in industries where consistency, speed, and precision are paramount.

Moreover, this new level of customization enables organizations to align their AI writing tools with brand guidelines, ensuring that every piece of content resonates with their target audience. By banning certain words or phrases and promoting desired vocabulary, companies can maintain a distinct and recognizable voice across all communications.

An emphasis on simplicity makes this workflow accessible to novice and experienced users. This step-by-step guidance empowers anyone to unlock the full potential of ChatGPT’s memory feature, helping writers to reclaim valuable time and focus on creativity rather than repetitive prompting.

The potential for further personalization is immense as OpenAI continues to expand and refine this memory functionality. The ability to customize writing styles to the minutiae of tone, vocabulary, and length opens up new possibilities for collaborative writing, creative storytelling, and business communication.

In this new era of AI-powered writing, the traditional barriers of style, tone, and consistency are dismantled, giving users unprecedented control over their content creation process. This innovative approach offers a glimpse into a future where AI writing tools are not just efficient assistants but collaborative partners in storytelling.

The new ChatGPT memory feature represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI writing assistants. Enabling ChatGPT to remember and refine writing styles sets a new standard for intelligent, personalized content creation. This breakthrough ushers in a future where AI writing is more consistent, versatile, and tailored than ever—a true leap forward for writers everywhere.

With tools like these, ChatGPT is not just writing—it’s writing like you.