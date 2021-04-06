New Apple TV May Sport 120Hz

Code in the iOS 14.5 beta has provided a clue about a possible Apple TV refresh, one with 120Hz support.

The Apple TV has been in limbo for some time, with the current model already several years old. With Apple’s focus on its Apple TV+ service, some analysts have suggested the company should abandon its set-top box in favor of creating its Apple TV app for existing smart TV platforms and competing set-top boxes.

It does appear the company is gearing up for a new Apple TV model, however. 9to5Mac has spotted code in the latest iOS 14.5 beta that references 120Hz video, in relation to the Apple TV. The current model is limited to 60Hz, and lacks the hardware to handle 120Hz. As a result, it appears new hardware is on the horizon.

9to5Mac’s sources reported that a new model was in development back in 2019. In recent months, additional evidence has been mounting that a new model will be released soon.

The 120Hz reference in iOS 14.5 is some of the strongest evidence yet that a refresh is likely coming sooner rather than later.