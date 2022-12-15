New 15.5-Inch MacBook Air Could Arrive Early Next Year

Apple’s most popular laptop could be getting a major upgrade, with a 15.5-inch version believed to be arriving early next year.

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop and one of its most popular computers. The device has a long history of striking the right balance of performance, weight, and battery life at a price point most consumers can readily afford.

According to AppleInsider, quoting a paywalled tweet by analyst Ross Young, Apple is prepping a major upgrade that will see a 15.5-inch screen option. The new size would be a major upgrade from the current 13.6-inch model.

If the rumor is true, Apple will likely have another major hit on its hands.