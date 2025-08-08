Nevada’s Black Book: Lifelong Casino Bans for Mobsters and Cheats

In the shadowy annals of Nevada’s gaming industry, the “Black Book”—formally known as the List of Excluded Persons—emerged as a pivotal tool in the state’s battle against organized crime. Established in 1960 by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, this infamous registry aimed to bar individuals deemed threats to the integrity of casinos, marking a deliberate shift from mob-influenced operations toward corporate legitimacy. The original list featured 11 reputed mobsters, each with ties to syndicates in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Kansas City, reflecting Nevada’s urgent need to cleanse its burgeoning casino sector amid fears of federal intervention.

These inaugural entries included notorious figures such as Marshall Caifano, a Chicago Outfit enforcer linked to extortion and murder, and John Louis Battaglia, associated with the Kansas City crime family. According to a recent deep dive by the Review-Journal, the Black Book was initially a makeshift document bound with scotch tape, distributed to all licensed gaming establishments with mug shots, physical descriptions, FBI numbers, and aliases—totaling 53 among the group. This move was part of a broader strategy by Nevada lawmakers to usher in an era of corporate ownership, distancing the industry from its mobster roots that had flourished since the post-World War II boom in Las Vegas.

The Genesis of Exclusion: How Nevada Fought Back Against Mob Influence in the 1960s, Setting a Precedent for Gaming Regulation That Endures Today

The Black Book’s creation was no mere bureaucratic exercise; it was a direct response to escalating mob activities, including skimming profits from casinos like the Stardust and Tropicana. Historical accounts from sources like Cabinet Magazine detail how the state, fearing federal crackdowns that could jeopardize its gambling monopoly, scapegoated these “known hoodlums” to preserve sovereignty. Figures like Ruby Kolod, a Los Angeles bookmaker with connections to Mickey Cohen, and Alvin Kaohu, a Hawaiian gambler tied to illicit operations, exemplified the cross-regional threats Nevada sought to neutralize.

Over the decades, the list has evolved from a physical booklet to an online database, now containing 37 names. Yet, its core purpose remains: to exclude those who could taint public trust in gaming. Recent updates, as reported in a February 2025 Review-Journal piece, highlight how early inductees often associated with legends like Al Capone, engaging in casino skimming and violent enforcement to maintain control.

Evolution and Enforcement: From Mobsters to Modern Threats, Tracing the Black Book’s Role in Safeguarding Nevada’s Billion-Dollar Industry

Enforcement of the Black Book has been rigorous, with lifetime bans prohibiting listed individuals from entering casinos, let alone owning or managing them. Violations can lead to arrests, as seen in cases where excluded persons were caught on properties. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s official account as recently as August 2025 underscore its enduring notoriety, noting that once entered, the only escape is death—emphasizing the permanence designed to deter corruption.

In contemporary contexts, the list has expanded beyond mobsters to include cheats, thieves, and even a human trafficker, adapting to new risks in an industry now dominated by corporations like MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment. A March 2025 Substack post on MobHistory recounts the Black Book’s 65th anniversary, detailing how its scope has shifted while retaining echoes of its anti-mob origins. For instance, a 2024 X post from Las Vegas Locally highlighted the addition of a North Las Vegas man for chip theft across 15 casinos, marking him as one of only three such thieves permanently banned.

Legacy and Controversies: Analyzing the Black Book’s Impact on Gaming Integrity Amid Ongoing Debates Over Fairness and Overreach

The Black Book’s legacy is a double-edged sword: it helped legitimize Nevada’s gaming economy, which generates billions annually, but it has faced criticism for potential overreach. Industry insiders point to cases like that of Frank Sinatra, who briefly lost his gaming license in the 1960s for associating with listed mobsters, as per historical notes in X discussions from users like Carsonight in August 2025. This incident illustrates the book’s broad ripple effects, influencing celebrity involvement in casinos.

Recent news, including a guilty plea by former MGM executive Scott Sibella in 2024 for allowing illegal betting, as shared in X posts from Las Vegas Locally, signals that while mob influence has waned, new forms of corruption persist. The Review-Journal‘s coverage from just a week ago explores how nominees’ crimes have evolved, from organized crime to sophisticated fraud, ensuring the Black Book remains a vital, if controversial, guardian of Nevada’s gaming future.

Future Implications: As Nevada’s Casinos Enter a New Era, What the Black Book Reveals About Balancing Innovation and Vigilance in Global Gaming

Looking ahead, with Nevada’s casinos integrating technologies like AI for surveillance, the Black Book could incorporate digital threats, such as cyber cheats. Insights from a 2011 Daily Mail article on a rare original Black Book auctioned for $5,250 highlight its collectible status, underscoring historical fascination. Yet, for insiders, it symbolizes an ongoing commitment to integrity in an industry where trust is currency. As one X post from Alwaysdogs in August