Nevada Taps Google’s AI to Process Unemployment Claims

Nevada plans to take a novel approach address its backlog of unemployment claims, tapping Google’s AI to help it work through them.

According to Gizmodo, Nevada and Google will deploy the first generative AI system designed to help a state process unemployment claims. Needless to say, the endeavor comes with significant risk, and could be one of the most important tests of generative AI systems to date.

The outlet says the AI will help reduce the time it takes to write a determination to a mere five minutes, instead of the several hours it currently takes. The AI will analyze data, including transcripts and documents, before making a recommendation regarding whether a claim should be granted.

Nevada officials are quick to point out that no claim will be decided by the AI, but that it will merely be used to process data and make a recommendation.

“There’s no AI [written decisions] that are going out without having human interaction and that human review,” said Christopher Sewell, director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR). “We can get decisions out quicker so that it actually helps the claimant.”

Despite the assurance, not everyone is convinced the system will be safe enough.

“The time savings they’re looking for only happens if the review is very cursory,” Morgan Shah, director of community engagement for Nevada Legal Services, told Gizmodo. “If someone is reviewing something thoroughly and properly, they’re really not saving that much time. At what point are you creating an environment where people are sort of being encouraged to take a shortcut?”

Companies and organizations have struggled to find use cases for AI that justify the high price associated with developing AI models. If Google is able to deliver what Nevada needs—without significant issues—it could open up a whole new market for generative AI firms.