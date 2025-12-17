Netflix’s Barstool Bet: Streaming Giant Poaches Sports Podcasts from YouTube

Netflix Inc. is accelerating its push into live and interactive content with a multiyear licensing agreement for exclusive U.S. video rights to three flagship Barstool Sports podcasts, marking a direct challenge to YouTube’s dominance in the video-podcast arena. The deal, announced Wednesday, brings “Pardon My Take,” “Spittin’ Chiclets,” and “The Ryen Russillo Show” to the platform starting early 2026, with full video episodes set to vanish from YouTube in the U.S. This move underscores Netflix’s aggressive expansion beyond scripted fare into sports talk, where Barstool’s irreverent style has cultivated millions of listeners.

The partnership with Barstool Sports, founded by Dave Portnoy, arrives amid Netflix’s broader podcast strategy. Just a day prior, the streamer inked a similar pact with iHeartMedia for titles like “My Favorite Murder.” Barstool’s podcasts rank among the most downloaded in sports: “Pardon My Take,” hosted by Dan Katz and Patrick Beatrice (Big Cat), topped Spotify’s charts with over 1.5 million episodes streamed weekly, per industry trackers. “Spittin’ Chiclets,” featuring Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette, draws hockey fans, while Russillo’s NBA-focused show appeals to hoops enthusiasts.

Strategic Shift in Content Wars

Netflix’s overture reflects mounting pressure to diversify as subscriber growth slows. The company reported 282 million paid memberships globally in its latest quarter, but competition from YouTube—where Barstool videos routinely garner tens of millions of views—looms large. Under this deal, new full-length video episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix, though audio versions and clips remain available elsewhere. Barstool President Ernie Boch Jr. confirmed on X that the shift targets “maximizing value for our creators.”

Dave Portnoy, Barstool’s founder, posted on X: “I’m proud to announce in our continuing 20 plus year evolution we are now partnering with @netflix for exclusive video podcasts.” The announcement from Variety detailed how Netflix clinched the pact, giving it rights to video versions of the trio, which together boast tens of millions of monthly downloads.

Barstool Sports shared on X: “BREAKING: Barstool Sports is partnering with @netflix for exclusive video podcasts for: @PardonMyTake @spittinchiclets @TheRyenRussillo.” Netflix echoed: “Three Barstool Sports video podcasts — Pardon My Take, The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Spittin Chiclets — will be exclusively available on Netflix starting in early 2026.”

YouTube’s Grip Loosens on Podcasters

YouTube, Alphabet Inc.’s video behemoth, has been the go-to for podcast video since the format exploded post-pandemic. Barstool’s channels, like Pardon My Take’s with over 1 million subscribers, have thrived there, but exclusivity deals are luring creators to streamers. The Hollywood Reporter noted Netflix’s strategy to “rival YouTube,” with full episodes pulled from the platform to enforce the pact.

This isn’t Barstool’s first pivot. The company, valued at $450 million after Penn Entertainment’s 2023 stake sale, has navigated ownership changes from Penn to traditional media experiments. Portnoy repurchased control in 2023. Now, video exclusivity could boost ad revenue via Netflix’s targeted ads, launching next year. Front Office Sports reported: “Video versions of Pardon My Take, Spittin Chiclets, and The Ryen Russillo Show will be exclusive to Netflix beginning in early 2026.”

Industry analysts see this as part of a wave. Spotify pays $100 million-plus for exclusives like Joe Rogan, while Amazon MGM Studios eyes sports rights. Netflix, with no live sports yet, uses podcasts as a bridge. Sports Business Journal highlighted: “Netflix and Barstool Sports are teaming up in a multiyear deal that will see video versions… appear on the streaming platform.”

Financial Stakes and Creator Economics

Terms weren’t disclosed, but comparable deals suggest eight figures. iHeart’s Netflix pact, per Los Angeles Times, covers multiple shows without specifics. For Barstool, YouTube demonetization risks and algorithm changes made Netflix appealing. Pardon My Take episodes average 500,000-1 million YouTube views, translating to $10,000-$20,000 per video in ad share, per creator estimates.

Netflix benefits from younger demographics; Barstool skews male, 18-34, overlapping with its gaming and unscripted push. The streamer invested $500 million in gaming and tested live events like the Netflix Cup. Deadline reported: “Pardon My Take, The Ryen Russillo Podcast, and Spittin Chiclets will air their video versions exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. in early 2026.”

Challenges persist. Podcasters risk alienating free YouTube audiences, though clips sustain discovery. Barstool plans U.S.-only exclusivity initially, per Netflix Tudum: “Netflix has signed a multi-year deal with Barstool Sports to bring video episodes… starting in 2026.”

Broader Streaming Podcast Push

Netflix’s podcast ambitions date to 2021 acquisitions like “The Joe Rogan Experience” clips, but video is the frontier. With 100 million weekly podcast listeners globally, video adds visual engagement. Media Play News stated: “The agreement includes all new episodes from the podcast lineup, including ‘Pardon My Take.'”

Competitors react: Spotify integrates video, YouTube Premium grows. Barstool’s move could prompt others. Portnoy’s X post garnered 288,000 views, signaling fan buzz. As Netflix eyes NFL rights, podcasts build sports bona fides.

This deal repositions Barstool from digital upstart to streaming player, potentially reshaping creator monetization amid platform battles.