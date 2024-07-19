Netflix’s Ad-Tier Strategy: A Key Driver for Future Growth

Netflix’s recent financial performance has set the stage for significant discussions about the streaming giant’s future, particularly in light of its ad-tier strategy. After reporting its second-quarter earnings, Netflix (NFLX) shares experienced a tumultuous ride, initially dropping 6% but regaining some of those losses as investors absorbed the news of an impressive 8 million new subscribers. Despite missing Wall Street expectations for third-quarter earnings guidance, the company’s strategic initiatives have garnered attention and sparked optimism.

Ad-Tier Strategy: A Catalyst for Growth

John Blackledge, managing director at TD Cowen, provided an in-depth analysis of Netflix’s performance and prospects on Yahoo Finance’s “Morning Brief.” He highlighted Netflix’s bullish outlook on its ad-tier model, which is expected to reach critical scale in all 12 Advertising-based Video-on-demand (AVoD) markets by next year.

“Management said last night they expect margins to continue to rise next year and going forward, with free cash flow rising and stocks trading at about 27 times earnings,” Blackledge stated. “We think some of those factors could drive a multiple expansion. And on the ad tier, they were pretty bullish both in the long term and the near term.”

The ad tier, which Netflix expects to reach a significant scale in 12 markets by next year, is a crucial entry point for consumers and an attractive proposition for big brand advertisers. To bolster this strategy, Netflix is phasing out its basic tier in the U.S. and France, mirroring its moves in the UK and Canada last quarter. This shift is expected to drive member growth and engagement significantly.

Impact on Subscriber Growth and Revenue

Netflix added 8 million net members in the second quarter, a record for this period outside of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This impressive growth surpassed consensus estimates of about 5 million. Despite the positive subscriber growth, the company’s third-quarter revenue guidance fell short of expectations, leading to initial stock market jitters.

Blackledge emphasized the importance of Netflix’s content slate and strategic initiatives in driving these numbers. “The strong content slate and Topline initiatives like the crackdown on password sharing significantly contributed to the 8 million plus subscriber gain,” he noted.

Long-term Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Netflix’s management remains optimistic about continued margin expansion. For 2024, the company has raised its revenue guidance slightly and increased its operating margin target to 26%, up from 25%. This marks the third time Netflix has raised its margin guidance this year.

Blackledge maintains a price target of $775 for Netflix, suggesting significant upside potential despite the stock’s substantial gains this year. “We view there is a good amount of upside from here,” he said, indicating that investors can expect further growth driven by the ad-tier strategy and other initiatives.

Content Evolution and Live Events

Netflix’s investment in content continues to be a key driver of its success. The company plans to spend about $17 billion on cash content this year, up from approximately $13 billion last year. The next evolution in Netflix’s content strategy focuses on live events, which is expected to enhance user engagement and attract new subscribers.

“The next leg of content evolution for the company is live events,” Blackledge explained. “They are going to stream two NFL games globally in the fourth quarter, and they have a Tyson fight and the Brady roast coming up. It’s early days, but this is another leg of content that should be helpful for user engagement.”

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the positive outlook, Netflix faces challenges, particularly in maintaining its subscriber growth and adapting to changing market dynamics. Starting in 2025, the company will stop using subscriber numbers as a growth metric and focus on other performance indicators, such as revenue and margin growth.

In conclusion, Netflix’s ad-tier strategy and investment in live events represent significant growth opportunities. As the company navigates the evolving streaming landscape, its ability to innovate and adapt will be crucial in maintaining its position as a global streaming leader. Investors and industry watchers will keenly observe how these initiatives unfold and impact Netflix’s financial performance in the coming quarters.