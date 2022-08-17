Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Will Have a Major Limitation

Netflix is working to roll out an ad-supported plan, but it will come with a major limitation: no downloads.

Netflix announced it would roll out an ad-supported plan as the streaming platform struggles to continue growing its subscriber base. The company partnered with Microsoft to help it develop the necessary infrastructure and provide ongoing assistance.

According to Bloomberg, however, the new plan will not allow users to download shows or movies. The revelation came via developer Steve Moser, who discovered the following statement in code hidden in the new iPhone app:

“Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.”

The news is sure to disappoint users looking forward to the free plan, but it’s not entirely unexpected.