Netflix Taps Microsoft to Help It Roll Out an Ad-Supported Tier

Netflix is moving forward with its plans for an ad-supported tier, tapping Microsoft to help it develop the necessary infrastructure.

Netflix has been looking for ways to increase growth, especially after the company reported its first subscriber loss in nearly a decade. One of the main options the company has been looking at is an ad-supported tier, but rolling it out requires an infrastructure that Netflix does not currently have.

After earlier reports indicated the company was looking at Google or NBCUniversal for assistance, the company has chosen Microsoft instead.

“Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner,” writes Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.”

The announcement is a big win for Microsoft and will hopefully help Netflix turn its fortunes around.