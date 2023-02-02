Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Continues

Netflix is continuing its efforts to crack down on password sharing, making it a bit more inconvenient.

Despite encouraging password sharing for years, Netflix is now trying to crack down on the practice and force users to get their own accounts. The latest effort is a new verification system that will prompt the account owner to verify any device that persistently logs on outside the account owner’s home.

When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household. We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorized to do so. See “Verifying a device” below for details.

Netflix does state that it will not automatically start billing customers for devices that sign on outside the main home…yet.

Netflix will not automatically charge you if you share your account with someone who doesn’t live with you.

It’s a safe bet Netflix’s efforts to eliminate password are only just beginning.