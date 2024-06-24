Advertise with Us
Netflix May Unveil a Free Ad-Based Plan, but Not in the US

Netflix is reportedly considering a free ad-based plan in some market, although there are not plans to offer it in the US....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, June 24, 2024

    According to Bloomberg, Netflix is investigating the possibility of an ad-based free plan for some markets in Europe and Asia, as the company looks to expand its subscriber base. The company evidently is not discussing bringing such a plan to the US, as the company already is able to reach most potential customers in that market.

    A free plan could help the company reach more customers in developing markets, especially those where potential customers lack the disposable income to make paying for the service a viable option.

    An ad-based plan could also help Netflix expand its advertising business, something that lags far behind the company’s stature in the streaming business.

    Bloomberg’s sources emphasized that the talks are just that for now—talks. Nothing is certain and the outcome could change.

