Netflix May Gain Access to HBO Content

Netflix may be poised for a big win, with the streaming service reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery for access to HBO content.

According to Deadline, the two companies are in negotiations for Netflix to be able to license some of HBO’s content, with the comedy series Insecure being the first title that may make the jump.

The outlet’s sources say many Warner veterans were opposed to the talks, preferring to maintain HBO’s well-established exclusivity. Ultimately, it appears financial considerations are winning out, with CEO David Zaslav and others eager to make the streaming service more profitable.

Insiders warned Deadline that the talks are still ongoing and could fall apart. If a deal is inked, however, it could help Netflix continue its subscriber growth after a rocky year.