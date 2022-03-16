Netflix May Charge More For Account Sharing

Netflix is experimenting with changes to its plans, possibly charging more for customers who share their account with others.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming TV platforms. While it offers the ability to set up accounts with multiple profiles, the company intends for those to be used within the same household, not shared with outside friends and family. The company is now looking to monetize accounts that engage in such sharing, according to TechCrunch.

The company is testing a new feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that will allow up to two “sub accounts” to be added to an account. The sub accounts will cost less than two full-fledged accounts, making it an attractive option for individuals who want to share their account cheaply, without running afoul of Netflix’s policies. The sub accounts will have their own login credentials, recommendations, and profiles.

There’s no word yet on when the feature may roll out globally.