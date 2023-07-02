Netflix Is Ending Its Basic Plan in Canada

Netflix is ending its Netflix Basic plan in Canada, a popular option that provided customers an ad-free experience.

Spotted by blogTO, customers have taken to Twitter to complain of Netflix’s latest move. The company offers four plans in Canada. There is the Basic with ads plan for $5.99, the ad-free Basic plan for $9.99, a $16.49 plan, and a $20.99 plan.

It appears Netflix quietly got rid of the ad-free Basic plan, giving users who want an ad-free experience no option but to move up to the $16.49 plan. Needless to say, the change is not going over well.

netflix got rid of the basic plan in canada??? guess i’m really never going back wtf 柑 (@noonhue) — June 17, 2023

It’s unclear if Netflix plans to take similar steps in other markets. When the company began cracking down on password sharing, it did so in Canada and other markets before bringing it to the US. So it’s entirely possible Netflix may make changes to its package lineup in the US in short order.