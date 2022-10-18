Netflix Is Back! Company Reports Subscriber Growth Once Again

Netflix is one again reporting subscriber growth, putting investors at ease after the company reported a slump last quarter.

Netflix has long been the darling of the streaming industry, with strong subscriber growth quarter after quarter. In its previous quarterly report, however, the company reported its first subscriber loss in nearly a decade.

The company has once again returned to growth in its latest quarter, adding 2.4 million new subscribers, far more than the 1 million the company was projecting.

“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth,” the company wrote in its letter to shareholders. “The key is pleasing members. It’s why we’ve always focused on winning the competition for viewing every day. When our series and movies excite our members, they tell their friends, and then more people watch, join and stay with us.”