Netflix Games Comes to iOS

Netflix has brought its Netflix Games service to iOS, including both iPhones and iPads, as the company expands its offerings.
Netflix has been working toward entering the video game market for some time, even hiring former EA exec Mike Verdu to head up its efforts. The company said its mobile game service would be ad-free and available at no extra cost.
Netflix Games is now available on iOS/iPadOS, roughly a week after debuting on Android.
Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.