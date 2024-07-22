Advertise with Us
Netflix Ending Its Ad-Free Basic Plan In The US

Netflix Ending Its Ad-Free Basic Plan In The US
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, July 22, 2024

    • Netflix is ending its ad-free Basic plan in the US, following similar measures the company has taken in other countries.

    Netflix has been working to monetize its customers base more, raising prices, cracking down on password sharing, and now eliminating the Basic plan. According to CNN, Netflix was previously allowing existing Basic customers to continue using the plan, although new customers could not sign up for.

    The company is now ending the plan altogether, in both the US and France. Netflix had already retired the Basic plan in the UK and Canada.

    Users looking to migrate from the $11.99 Basic plan—and maintain an ad-free experience—must now pay $15.49 for the Standard plan or $22.99 for the Premium plan. The cheapest option is the Standard With Ads plan that comes in at $6.99.

