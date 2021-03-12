Netflix Cracking Down on Account Sharing

Netflix is beginning to crack down on individuals who share their account with others outside of the home.

Netflix allows multiple profiles per account. What not everyone realizes is those profiles are for people inside the same household. It’s quite common, however, for people to share their account and set up a profile for friends and family outside the household.

In fact, the Netflix terms specifically spell out: “The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

As The Streamable point out, Netflix is beginning to alert users outside of the primary account holder’s household that they need to set up their own account, and offering a them a 30-day trial.

It remains to be seen if Netflix will continue the alerts, or if they’re simply testing the waters.