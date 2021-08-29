Need Facebook Support? Buy an Oculus — But No Guarantees It Will Work

Facebook may be one of the dominant social media platforms, but it certainly hasn’t achieved that based on its customer support — which is abysmal.

In fact, Facebook’s tech support is so bad that some users are resorting to spending hundreds of dollars for VR equipment they don’t even want just to get support. Even then, Facebook’s support is leaving some users in the cold.

Business Insider cites the case of Rachel Sines, whose account was disabled after she created a support group for individuals who had family members that had joined QAnon. Sines tried to get help from Facebook, without making any progress. She then bought an Oculus VR system, as well as a Portal tablet, since Oculus requires a Facebook account to work.

Sines’ account was reactivated when she got the Oculus, only to be immediately deactivated again. The Oculus rep told her that Facebook had reviewed her account and the decision was upheld.

“I lost 15 years of data in the blink of an eye… My dating journey, wedding, honeymoon, videos of our daughter’s first steps and baptism,” Sines told Insider. “It was like I, and any trace of me, was eerily deleted.”

Ultimately, it took Insider reaching out to Facebook, seven months after the initial action, for Facebook to reinstate Sines’ account and acknowledge that disabling it had been a mistake. During that entire time, Facebook never reached out to Sines, or responded to her many, many attempts to get her account reactivated.

Stories like this — where it takes getting a major news outlet involved to get a response — makes one wonder how Facebook ever became so popular.