NAQI Logix Revolutionizes Human-Machine Interface with Non-Invasive Technology

NAQI Logix, a Canadian technology company, has achieved a significant milestone by being prequalified by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) for its groundbreaking NAQI Earbuds. The company’s innovative human-machine interface, which does not require brain implants, has garnered attention for its potential to transform digital interaction.

NAQI’s technology platform, integrated into earbuds and wearables like glasses and headsets, allows users to control their digital environment without traditional inputs such as voice, touch, screens, or cameras. By capturing facial gestures and movements, NAQI enables users to execute powerful digital commands effortlessly.

Recently recognized by TIME as one of the best inventions of 2023, NAQI’s technology has already demonstrated its versatility. From controlling wheelchairs to navigating computers and even piloting flight simulators, the system interprets subtle facial gestures and movements, eliminating the need for invasive brain implants.

Dave Segal, NAQI’s inventor and Chief Innovation Officer, expressed gratitude for the support from the Canadian government in developing and commercializing their technology. Segal emphasized the program’s assistance in bringing groundbreaking technologies like NAQI to a global audience, potentially improving the lives of millions.

Former Vancouver Mayor Sam Sullivan, a quadriplegic, lauded NAQI’s potential, noting his personal experience as the first to use the technology to control his wheelchair. Sullivan’s endorsement underscores the transformative impact of NAQI on accessibility and mobility.

Under the ISC program, NAQI Logix will receive up to $1.1 million for testing and validating its neural earbuds, with support for early development and commercialization. The company has been matched with Shared Services Canada (SSC) to assess the technology’s compatibility with federal government IT services, aligning with SSC’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

SSC’s involvement reflects its dedication to providing accessible digital services and tools government-wide, supporting initiatives like the Accessibility, Accommodation, and Adaptive Computer Technology program. This partnership underscores the importance of NAQI’s technology in advancing accessibility in priority areas outlined by the Accessible Canada Act.

NAQI’s impact extends beyond accessibility, with applications in healthcare and commercial sectors. The company’s plans to license its technology to wearable manufacturers signal its commitment to widespread adoption and integration.

With 26 patents worldwide, NAQI Logix stands as a pioneering force in the tech industry, poised to revolutionize human-machine interaction and enhance accessibility for millions globally.