Nancy Pelosi Opposes California AI Bill, Calls It ‘More Harmful Than Helpful’

Nancy Pelosi has issued a statement opposing California Senate Bill 1047, California’s attempt to regulate artificial intelligence.

California has bee working to pass Bill 1047, but has received significant pushback from California tech companies who say the bill will be detrimental to innovation. The opposition just received some major backing, with Pelosi voicing her opposition to the bill.

Pelosi first highlights the approach the Biden administration has taken, relying on industry experts to help craft legislation that regulates the industry, without hampering it.

“AI has been a central policy focus of the President and the Congress for the past few years,” Pelosi writes. “President Biden has taken the lead in addressing AI’s prospects and problems, receiving intellectual, business and community leaders to share their views. In the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, we early on brought in academics, entrepreneurs and leaders from the public, private and non-profit sectors to express AI’s opportunities and challenges.

“The review is coming down to if and what standards and guardrails should Congress legislate. In addition to focusing on protections, we wanted to pursue improving AI. This work continues under the Bipartisan Task Force on Artificial Intelligence under the leadership of co-chairs Congressman Ted Lieu and Congressman Jay Obernolte – both of California.”

She then contrasts that with Bill 1047, and the widespread criticism it has received.

“At this time, the California legislature is considering SB 1047,” Pelosi continues. “The view of many of us in Congress is that SB 1047 is well-intentioned but ill informed. Zoe Lofgren, the top Democrat on the Committee of jurisdiction, Science, Space and Technology, has expressed serious concerns to the lead author, Senator Scott Wiener.

“Prominent California leaders have spoken out, including Representatives Anna Eshoo and Ro Khanna who have joined other House Members in a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom opposing the bill. While we want California to lead in AI in a way that protects consumers, data, intellectual property and more, SB 1047 is more harmful than helpful in that pursuit.

“I spelled out the seriousness and priority we in Congress and California have taken. To create a better path, I refer interested parties to Stanford scholar Fei-Fei Li, viewed as California’s top AI academic and researcher and one of the top AI thinkers globally. Widely credited with being the ‘Godmother of AI,’ she warned that California’s Artificial Intelligence bill, SB 1047, would have significant unintended consequences that would stifle innovation and will harm the U.S. AI ecosystem. She has, in various conversations with President Biden, advocated a ‘moonshot mentality’ to spur our continuing AI education, research and partnership.”

Pelosi concludes with an appeal for California lawmakers to lead the way in AI legislation.

“AI springs from California. We must have legislation that is a model for the nation and the world. We have the opportunity and responsibility to enable small entrepreneurs and academia – not big tech – to dominate.”