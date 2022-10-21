Musk’s Twitter Deal May Be Subject to National Security Review

The Elon Musk/Twitter drama has taken another turn on news the deal may be subject to a national security review.

After months of speculation and legal fighting over whether Musk would go through with his offer to buy Twitter, the deal appears to finally be moving forward. The latest challenge may come from the US government itself over concerns about Musk’s foreign connections, according to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk has made headlines in recent weeks over what appears to be an about-face on his stance on the war in Ukraine. Some of this statements have appeared to be pro-Russia. What’s more, as TheStreet points out, Musk has deep ties to China as a result of so much of Tesla’s production being centered there, and some of Musk’s Twitter investors are from China and Saudi Arabia.

It’s still too early to know what the US government will or will not do, but if it chooses to investigate, it could create a major wrinkle for Twitter.