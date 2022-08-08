Musk Still Open to Twitter Deal if Company Reveals Bot Numbers

Elon Musk says he’s willing proceed with his purchase of the social media company if it provides more information about how it counts users.

Tesla’s CEO called off his bid to purchase Twitter, claiming the company was not forthcoming about the number of bots on the platform. Musk even went so far as to accuse Twitter of scheming to fool investors and shareholders. Musk and Twitter are now engaged in lawsuits, both claiming bad faith on the part of the other.

Despite the acrimony that has built up, Musk has indicated he’s not opposed to continuing with the deal, provided Twitter gives more information about how it samples its accounts and determines bot numbers.

If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms.



However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

The number of bots on Twitter’s platform, as well as the number of monetizeable users, is a major point of contention, with Musk accusing Twitter of minimizing the first number and exaggerating the latter.