Musk: In Talks to Provide In-Flight Starlink Internet

Elon Musk says SpaceX is in talks to provide in-flight Starlink internet, and it will be even faster than customers are accustomed to.

Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of satellites that provide internet access to users in underserved areas. The service has been steadily improving as the company launches more satellites. As a result, Starlink is already challenging broadband in the US, and has surpassed broadband speeds in several countries.

While Starlink already provides median download speeds of 97.23 Mbps in the US, Musk believes passengers in-flight will see substantially faster speeds.