Musk: Apple Threatening ‘to Withhold Twitter From the App Store’

Musk may be one step closer to launching his own iPhone competitor, saying Apple has “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store.”

Musk claims to be a free speech advocate. As part of his takeover of Twitter, the new CEO has significantly scaled back the platform’s content moderation. This has led to a major uptick in spam, porn, and hate content. Given such a situation could lead to Twitter eventually being removed from the App Store, and Google’s Play Store, Musk has already threatened to launch his own smartphone if that scenario comes to pass.

It appears that scenario may be more likely than predicted, at least if Musk is to be believed.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Only time will tell if Musk’s confrontation with Apple becomes a reality, but there certainly seems no end to the drama coming from the Musk-owned Twitter.