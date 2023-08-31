Muse Software’s Entire Team, Save One, Is Departing the Company

Muse Software’s team members have announced they are leaving the company after failing to turn it into a sustainable business.

Muse is a popular app for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone that offers “flexible boards for notetaking, whiteboarding, and connecting the dots.” The app is quite popular, averaging 4.7 stars in App Store reviews.

Despite its popularity, the team says it has not succeeded in turning Muse into a sustainable business, as detailed by the company’s Adam Wiggins:

Today we’re sharing some difficult news: despite all of the above, we did not manage to make Muse into a sustainable business. Therefore I and most of the team are departing. My longtime colleague Adam Wulf will continue to develop Muse as a solo entrepreneur.

Wulf, one of the engineers working on Muse, went on to emphasize his commitment to the project:

While today brings big changes, I want to reassure you that this is a new chapter in the same book. Muse is here to stay and is focused on you. … A bit more about me: I’ve been a software engineer with Muse for 3 years, and have worked on every aspect of the product. I’m also an entrepreneur, starting and selling my first company shortly after college. I’m most at home building well-crafted, purposeful, productivity software. In every place that I’ve worked, it’s the customers and community that make the work rewarding. Muse holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m committed to making Muse the best place for unstructured thinking.

The announcement is certainly concerning for Muse users, but hopefully Wulf is able to keep the project going, delivering what the Muse community loves about the app.