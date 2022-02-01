Mozilla has updated its VPN service, providing significant privacy improvements over past versions.

Mozilla VPN is one of the organization’s efforts to further privacy. The service has also been a big hit, with Consumer Reports listing it in the top three VPN services they would “feel most comfortable using ourselves or suggesting to a friend.”

The latest edition brings some welcome improvements, including Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers. Multi-Account Containers are designed to help users separate their online activity, for example work and personal, with each activity in its own container. This adds a significant layer of privacy, making it that much harder for companies to track users. It also allows users to sign into the same service with multiple accounts, since each instance is segregated in its own container.

Mozilla is bringing that to its VPN service, allowing users to set containers to use servers in specific locations.

The company is also bringing its multi-hop feature to mobile devices. First introduced on the desktop in September, the feature allows users to connect to two servers in a session, adding a major security boost.