Mozilla Testing Three-Digit Firefox User Agent

Mozilla is preparing for the inevitable version 100 of its Firefox browser, testing to make sure a triple-digit user agent won’t break the browser.

Web browsers send websites a string of text including the version number, rendering engine and more. Until now, there’s never been a web browser that has reached version 100, but Firefox is closing in at version 91.

Mozilla is testing to make sure the unprecedented version won’t cause any issues. In a bug post, the organization is trying an experiment to see if a triple-digit user agent breaks any sites.

We would like to run an experiment to test whether a UA string with a three-digit Firefox version number will break many sites. This new temporary general.useragent.experiment.firefoxVersion pref can override the UA string’s Firefox version.