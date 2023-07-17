Mozilla: Slack May Finally Give Users the Ability to Block Others

Mozilla is cautiously praising Slack for finally adding features designed to help users protect themselves from harassment.

Slack is one of the most widely used corporate communication tools, but it has traditionally lacked some of the most basic options for users to limit who can contact them. This has left users open to harassment and unwanted communication.

According to Mozilla, Slack is finally adding such features “on the heels of campaigning by Mozilla, Fight for the Future, Convocation Research + Design, and dozens of ally organizations.”

Slack has said it will introduce a way for users to “hide messages from another member,” in an effort to “support their needs for a safe and productive work environment.”

Researchers says the feature is an important first step, but more is needed.

“Hiding messages is a great safety and pro-privacy feature,” says researcher Caroline Sinders. “But, for a lot of harassment cases, this is still not enough. We hope the roll out of this feature ensures victims of harassment have the ability to block all individual communications, including within Slack channels, to truly be safe. More importantly, while a feature announcement is great, the feature isn’t shipped yet. We will also be watching to see whether Slack will launch this in all countries, or just a select few.”

“If this update is a sign that Slack is taking the safety of its users more seriously, then we definitely support it” says Caitlin Seeley George, Fight for the Future. “But we need more and hope Slack leadership finally opens its door for collaboration and conversation. Nearly 100 rights organizations have asked for critical safety and security features, including end-to-end encryption of messages, and so far Slack hasn’t been willing to engage with these experts, researchers, and advocates. We continue to call on Slack to meet with us so we can discuss our concerns and ensure this new feature actually makes people safer.”