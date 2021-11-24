Mozilla Pulling the Plug on Firefox Lockwise

Mozilla is killing off its Firefox Lockwise password manager, with the end-of-life (EOL) date set for December 13, 2021.

Password managers are a popular, and important, cybersecurity option. Password managers help users keep track of the myriad of passwords they use for various websites and services, even generating stronger passwords that would otherwise be difficult to remember. Security experts recommend consumers make use of such apps, given the protection they offer.

Firefox Lockwise is Mozilla’s password manager, but its functions are already present in the Firefox web browser, across the various platforms it supports. As a result, Mozilla is killing off Firefox Lockwise.

Mozilla will end support for the Firefox Lockwise app on Android and iOS, effective December 13, 2021. You will no longer be able to install or reinstall Firefox Lockwise from the App Store or Google Play Store. iOS version 1.8.1 and Android version 4.0.3 will be the last releases for Firefox Lockwise. The application may continue to work on your device, but it will no longer receive support or security updates.