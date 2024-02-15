Advertise with Us
Mozilla Lays Off ‘Approximately 60’ Employees

Mozilla has engaged in a round of layoffs, letting "approximately 60" of its employees go, representing roughly 5% of its staff....
Written by Staff
Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Mozilla has engaged in a round of layoffs, letting "approximately 60" of its employees go, representing roughly 5% of its staff.

    Mozilla has been working to diversify its income streams and lesson its reliance on its search deal with Google. Unfortunately, it appears that some of its diversification endeavors have not paid off, with the company telling The Register that it will de-emphasize some of them, including Mozilla VPN, Relay and its Mastodon instance.

    “We’re scaling back investment in some product areas in order to focus on the ones that we feel have the greatest chance of success,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

    The company says it plans to “re-prioritize resources towards products like Firefox Mobile and AI, where there’s a significant opportunity to grow and establish a better model for the industry.”

