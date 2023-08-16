Mozilla Is Bringing Desktop Extensions to the Android Version of Firefox

Mozilla’s Firefox is about to become the most full-featured browser available on Android with full support for the extensions that are available on the desktop.

Mozilla announced the news in a blog post:

In the coming months Mozilla will launch support for an open ecosystem of extensions on Firefox for Android on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). We’ll announce a definite launch date in early September, but it’s safe to expect a roll-out before the year’s end. Here’s everything developers need to know to get their Firefox desktop extensions ready for Android usage and discoverability on AMO.

The Android version of Firefox currently supports a small group of extensions, but the change should bring the full wealth of extensions to the browser.

“There is so much creative potential to unlock within the mobile browser space,” said Giorgio Natili, Firefox Director of Engineering. “Mozilla wants to provide developers with the best support we can so they’re equipped and empowered to build modern mobile WebExtensions.”

In the meantime, Mozilla says developers should start readying their extensions now, in preparation for the rollout.