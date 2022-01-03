Mozilla Founder Jamie Zawinski Lambasts Mozilla’s Crypto Move

Jamie “jwz” Zawinski, has lambasted the organization he helped found for announcing it will accept cryptocurrency donations.

Zawinski is notable for being one of the original creators of Netscape Navigator. He is also the one who proposed the name “Mozilla,” promoted the idea of open-sourcing Netscape, and was a founding member of the Mozilla organization.

Despite his background, he is most definitely not a fan of the organization’s most recent decision, if his expletive-laced tweet is any indication. He was tweeting in response to Mozilla’s tweet that they would accept crypto donations.

Hi, I'm sure that whoever runs this account has no idea who I am, but I founded @mozilla and I'm here to say fuck you and fuck this. Everyone involved in the project should be witheringly ashamed of this decision to partner with planet-incinerating Ponzi grifters. — j͕̠̦̪͕̓͛̊̾̄ͅw̧̧̳̪̘͊̋͗̾͢͠z̢̘̞͈̺̞̩̓̽̐̋͗̆̋̚͟͜ (@jwz) January 3, 2022

It’s unlikely Zawinski’s disapproval will have any impact, given that he is no longer part of Mozilla. It’s also not surprising the organization is accepting crypto, given its need to continue develop alternate income sources, and its privacy-oriented nature. Accepting donations available via crypto is a natural merging of those two positions.