Mozilla Buys Fakespot to Add Trusted Shopping Tools to Firefox

Mozilla announced it has purchased Fakespot in an effort to add trusted shopping tools to the Firefox web browser.

Saoud Khalifah created Fakespot in 2016 to identify the proliferation of fake reviews online. Today the platforms uses AI and machine learning (ML) to flag fake reviews and give customers confidence when shopping online.

Mozilla wants to incorporate Fakespot’s features into Firefox to improve the online shopping experience. Steve Teixeira shared the news in a blog post: