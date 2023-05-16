Mozilla Buys Fakespot to Add Trusted Shopping Tools to Firefox

Mozilla announced it has purchased Fakespot in an effort to add trusted shopping tools to the Firefox web browser.
Saoud Khalifah created Fakespot in 2016 to identify the proliferation of fake reviews online. Today the platforms uses AI and machine learning (ML) to flag fake reviews and give customers confidence when shopping online.
Mozilla wants to incorporate Fakespot’s features into Firefox to improve the online shopping experience. Steve Teixeira shared the news in a blog post:
Fakespot will continue to work across all major web browsers and mobile devices, and the Mozilla team will be investing in continuing to enhance the Fakespot experience for its many, dedicated users. There will also be future Fakespot integrations that are unique to Firefox. The addition of Fakespot’s capabilities will make Firefox customers the best equipped to cut through deceptive reviews and shop with the confidence of knowing what they’re buying is high-quality and authentic. This is a great proof point of the work we’re doing to make Firefox the browser that truly puts the customer experience first.
I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Saoud and the Fakespot team onboard. Mozilla is planning to increase the investment in Fakespot, and I’m excited about the work we’ll do together with Saoud and the team to enhance the ecommerce experience for millions of people. This is just the beginning. We’ll be introducing Fakespot functionality to Firefox over time, and would love to hear your thoughts once it’s launched.