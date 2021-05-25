On-Demand Webcast: Your Guide to Moving Tax Processes to the Cloud

Watch this webcast to learn more about migrating your tax processes to the cloud. It is now possible to accelerate your indirect tax processes with cloud technology. By utilizing tax technology you can address critical infrastructure changes, provide faster and more reliable access for remote users, increase scalability, and reduce costs.

Implementation of a new tax technology throughout your business can make it easier to scale for growth, as well as integrate with your ERP, point of sale (POS), and subscription billing service. According to a survey conducted by CIO.com, 78% of IT professionals expect digital transformation to greatly impact their organization within a year. How are you going to change your business?

In this on-demand webcast, Heather Ingram, cloud practice leader from Vertex Consulting, and Vince Morasco, cloud manager from Vertex Product Management, will walk you through multiple areas to consider before, during, and after the migration.

