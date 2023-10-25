Motorola Unveils New Adaptable Display Phone Concepts

Motorola used Lenovo Tech World ’23 to show off new smartphone designs, with a heavy focus on adaptable displays.

Smartphone makers are currently in the process of evolving the traditional form factor, with foldable devices being a popular option. Motorola is taking it a step further with adaptable display designs, giving users even more freedom.

The company discussed its goals behind the design in a blog post:

Motorola continues to push boundaries and invest in flexible display technology and devices. This new conceptual device uses a FHD+ pOLED display that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs. This adaptive display concept further builds upon the display and mechanical innovations from our foldable and rollable devices in both the smartphone and PC categories. The adaptive display concept can be adjusted from a standard Android phone experience in a flat position to being wrapped for a wrist-worn experience or positioned in several stand modes. When laid flat, the 6.9″ display runs a full Android experience, just like any smartphone. In the upright position, the device can be adjusted into a self standing position, running a more compact form of full Android on a 4.6″ display. Users can also wrap the device around their wrist for a similar experience to the external display on motorola razr+ to stay connected while on the go.

Adaptable display phones promise to offer users even more flexibility (pun intended) in how they use their phones.