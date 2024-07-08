Motorola Razr Phones Are Finally Getting Android 14

Motorola is finally bringing Android 14 to its Razr line of phones, with users reportedly receiving the update on their phones from 2023.

Users took to Reddit to post screenshots of their phones receiving the update to the latest version of Android. Interestingly, both users are Cricket Wireless customers.

Although the update is good news for Motorola Razr customers, as many pointed out, it’s hard to excuse Motorola for taking this long to release the update. Users were even less happy that it took this long for an unlocked phone they paid for outright.

“I can’t believe that the factory unlocked Razr is dead last to receive updates,” said user sunjay140.

“Really great that unlocked Razr owners will be the last to receive Android 14,” added ProgressiveSquirrel.

“I’m totally stoked I bought my phone outright and I’m being treated like I’m less of a Razr owner than someone making monthly payments and literally doesn’t own their phone.”

Slow updates have long plagued the Android ecosystem, in comparison to Apple’s iOS, with users very much at the mercy of manufacturers and their timetables. It’s one of the reasons that Samsung, and recently Google, have become so popular. Samsung and Google provide some of the longest support periods for individual phones, and roll out updates responsibly fast.

In the meantime, at least Motorola Razr user are finally getting Android 14. Better late than never…