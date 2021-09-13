Motorcycle Vibrations Can Damage iPhone Cameras

It seems motorcycles and iPhones don’t mix, as Apple is warning the vibrations motorcycles cause can damage iPhone cameras.

The issue is the result of some iPhones’ optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus (AF). Both features work with the gyroscope to ensure the quality of a photo, even if it’s taken when the iPhone is moving. In some cases, these features even alter the lens position to compensate for camera movement.

Evidently, these two features are susceptible to certain frequencies of high amplitude vibrations, such as those caused by high-performance motorcycles. Apple posted a support document detailing the issue.

The OIS and closed-loop AF systems in iPhone are designed for durability. However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems like OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations.