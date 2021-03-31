Motional Taps Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 For Next-Gen Robotaxi

Driverless tech company Motional has announced it will use Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 for its robotaxi deal with Lyft.

Motional and Lyft signed “the world’s largest robotaxi deployment partnership.” Beginning in 2023, Lyft customers will be able to book a Motional robotaxi, instead of a traditional Lyft.

The company, which was founded by Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, plans to use Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 midsize electric crossover.

The futuristic IONIQ 5 is an all-electric, midsize crossover utility vehicle designed for the passenger experience. With a unique and luxurious living space and a sleek, modern exterior, Motional and Lyft riders will experience their fully autonomous rides in comfort and style. Built on Hyundai’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) platform, the IONIQ 5 delivers innovation in both mobility and sustainability.

Motional emphasizes the vehicles it will use are not the consumer version of the IONIQ 5, but ones with its Level 4 autonomous software integrated in. Autonomous driving software is graded from Level 0 to 5, with 5 being completely autonomous vehicles that never require human involvement.