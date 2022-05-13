The Most Popular eSports Games of 2022

Nowadays, playing video games can make you quite famous. The video game industry is, in fact, one of the largest, most profitable and fastest-growing industries in the word today. The logical step was to turn video games into a legitimate sport sooner or later.

That being said, playing video games isn’t as easy as people may think, especially when it comes to competitive video games. It’s because of that competitiveness that eSports have been created. Today, a lot of people around the world rely on sources like esprts for news and for wagering on eSports matches, as well.

The growth of popularity for eSports events is continuously rising and many people are quite invested in these competitions. With that in mind, let’s have a look at some of the most popular games that made it into the eSports realm.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

The good old Counter Strike began its journey back in 1999 as a mod for Half Life 2 developed by Valve. Since then the game has become very popular and it is played even today.

Valve eventually purchased the IP from the modders and created CS:GO in 2012.

After more than two decades of competitive first-person shooter matches, the CS franchise has become one of the most influential games in the world and one of the major games in eSports events.

Dota 2

Another title from Valve, Dota 2 has evolved from Warcraft II multiplayer mod. Today, it’s one of the most popular MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) games in the world.

Dota 2 quickly made it into the eSports industry as a video game that attracts the most gamers from all over the world. Some Dota 2 eSports teams have already made a name for themselves that video game enthusiasts from around the globe are quite familiar with.

League of Legends (LOL)

LOL is another MOBA game developed by Riot Games that has seen a massive increase in popularity over the years. Similar to Dota 2, LOL is a competitive game that involves strategizing and skill to defeat the opposing team.

LOL’s eSports events are one of the most popular and highly sought-after sources of modern entertainment today. Gamers from around the world, especially Asia are very invested in this franchise.

Closing Words

If you’d ask someone a decade ago whether video games will become so popular and so lucrative, they’d say you’re crazy. But times change and so do things we thought insignificant enough to pay attention to. Yet here we are with eSports popularity that rivals that of actual sports events.