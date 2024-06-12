Morgan Stanley: Tesla Will Likely Launch Its Own Phone

Morgan Stanley has sent a note to clients affirming its belief that Tesla will launch a phone of its own to compete with Apple and Google.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased the possibility of a Tesla phone in the past, and is no fan of Apple. The executive has been critical of the company many times, most recently saying he would ban Apple devices from his companies’ buildings if Apple continues with its integration of ChatGPT.

Morgan Stanley believes these factors play a role in possibility of a future Tesla phone. The note, seen by Slashdot, is copied in its entirety below: