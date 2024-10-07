Morgan Stanley: Amazon to Cut Nearly 14,000 Manager Roles in Coming Months

Those hoping the mass layoffs among Big Tech companies were finally ending are in for a disappointment, with a new report predicting Amazon is on the verge of cutting nearly 14,000 manager roles.

According to Morgan Stanley, via TechCrunch’s Manish Singh, Morgan Stanley says Amazon will reduce its manager headcount by 13,834 by the end of the Q1 2025.

Morgan Stanley estimates that Amazon will cut nearly 14,000 managerial roles by the end of Q1 2025. pic.twitter.com/fUKtuvTOb4 — Manish Singh (@refsrc) October 7, 2024

Amazon has already engaged in multiple rounds of layoffs, impacting tens of thousands of workers. More recently, the company has rolled out a controversial five-day-a-week RTO mandate, which some believe to be an effort to thin the company’s ranks and trim unneeded roles.

Some employees have already voiced their opposition to the RTO mandate, with some saying they have no intention of complying, often because they were hired during the pandemic, assured remote work would continue, and live outside commuting range of any corporate office. It’s unclear at this time if Amazon will primarily target these individuals, or if the layoffs will have a wider scope.