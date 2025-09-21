Morgan & Morgan Sues Disney Over Steamboat Willie Ad Parody

In a bold move that underscores the lingering tensions between public domain access and trademark protections, one of America’s largest personal injury law firms has taken Disney to court over the use of the iconic 1928 animated short “Steamboat Willie.” The lawsuit, filed by Morgan & Morgan in federal court in Orlando, Florida, seeks a declaratory judgment allowing the firm to incorporate elements of the film—featuring the earliest version of Mickey Mouse—in its advertising campaigns without fear of infringement claims.

The case stems from “Steamboat Willie’s” entry into the public domain on January 1, 2024, after the expiration of its 95-year copyright term under U.S. law. This development opened the door for creative reuse of the original black-and-white animation, but Disney has maintained vigilant control over its trademarks, particularly those associated with Mickey Mouse as a brand identifier. Morgan & Morgan, known for its aggressive marketing and slogan “For The People,” approached Disney earlier this year seeking confirmation that their proposed ad, which parodies the short, would not trigger legal action. Disney’s response was noncommittal, prompting the firm to sue for clarity.

The Intersection of Copyright Expiration and Trademark Vigilance: As copyrights lapse on classic works, companies like Disney face new challenges in protecting their brands, with lawsuits like this one testing the boundaries of fair use and consumer confusion in commercial contexts.

According to reports from Slashdot, the law firm argues that since the specific iteration of Mickey in “Steamboat Willie” is now freely available, their ad—which depicts a whistling mouse at the helm of a boat, echoing the original—should not infringe on Disney’s later, more modern trademarks. The firm emphasizes that their version avoids any elements that could confuse consumers into thinking it’s an official Disney endorsement, such as the character’s red shorts or white gloves introduced in subsequent films.

Disney, for its part, has a history of fiercely defending its intellectual property empire. The company successfully lobbied for copyright extensions in the past, notably through the 1998 Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act, which critics dubbed the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act.” In this instance, Disney’s trademarks on Mickey Mouse remain intact, covering uses that could imply affiliation or dilute the brand’s goodwill. Legal experts note that while the public domain allows replication of the 1928 film, commercial applications like advertising must navigate trademark pitfalls to avoid claims of false association.

Navigating the Legal Waters of Iconic Characters: With public domain entries sparking creative innovations, disputes over trademarks highlight how entertainment giants balance legacy protection against evolving IP norms in advertising and media.

The lawsuit draws parallels to other recent public domain battles, such as those involving Winnie the Pooh after its 2022 liberation, which led to horror films and merchandise that A.A. Milne’s estate couldn’t block. As detailed in a Reuters article, Morgan & Morgan’s filing asserts that their ad is a transformative parody, protected under fair use doctrines, and seeks to preempt any cease-and-desist letters from Disney that could disrupt their marketing strategy.

Industry insiders view this as a test case for how far public domain materials can extend into commercial realms without clashing with entrenched trademarks. Personal injury firms like Morgan & Morgan rely on memorable, high-volume advertising to attract clients, often spending millions annually on TV spots. By incorporating a cultural touchstone like “Steamboat Willie,” the firm aims to stand out in a crowded field, but Disney’s response could set precedents for similar uses across sectors.

Precedents and Potential Outcomes in IP Litigation: As courts weigh declaratory judgments, outcomes in cases like this could influence how brands enforce trademarks on public domain assets, potentially reshaping advertising strategies for years to come.

If the court rules in Morgan & Morgan’s favor, it could embolden other entities to experiment with public domain Disney classics, from animations to characters. Conversely, a win for Disney might reinforce the company’s ability to police even vintage elements tied to its modern brand. Coverage from AP News highlights that the firm is not seeking damages but rather judicial assurance, framing the suit as a proactive step amid uncertainty.

For Disney, which reported over $88 billion in revenue last year, the stakes involve preserving the sanctity of its character portfolio amid streaming wars and merchandising expansions. Legal analysts predict the case could drag on for months, involving expert testimony on likelihood of confusion and the nuances of IP law. Meanwhile, Morgan & Morgan continues its “For The People” campaigns, undeterred, as the lawsuit spotlights the enduring clash between open access and corporate control in America’s creative economy.