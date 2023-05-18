Montana Bans TikTok

Montana is the first US state to institute a full ban on TikTok, prohibiting app stores from offering it to the state’s residents.

Multiple jurisdictions have banned TikTok, but the bans have largely applied to government-owned devices. Montana’s ban, which was signed by Governor Greg Gianforte, is the first to apply universally.

According to Reuters, the ban will prohibit Apple and Google from providing TikTok in their app stores in the state of Montana, but the law will not penalize users for using TikTok. The law is slated to go into effect January 1, 2024.

The law is sure to face both legal and technical challenges. Legally, TikTok owner ByteDance is sure to challenge the law in court, and it would not be surprising if Apple and Google challenge the law as well.

From a technical perspective, limiting access to an app based on a single state’s laws presents a number of challenges, and both companies are likely eager to keep that particular precedent from being set.