Moneypenny: 74% of Americans Believe They Need More Workplace Tech Training

A new survey by Moneypenny shows that Americans are confident in their tech skills but still believe they could use additional training.

The workplace is undergoing a major transition. The rise of cloud computing, web-based software, and remote work has led to a massive digital transformation accelerated by the pandemic. As Americans have adapted to the new workplace, the vast majority are confident in their skills.

According to Moneypenny, 84% of workers say they’re ‘confident’ with the workplace tech they use. In contrast, only 13% feel ‘neutral,’ and a mere 3% say they are ‘not confident.’ Interestingly, the confidence levels vary little from state to state.

Despite the high level of confidence, there is quite a bit of difference between various types of software. 47% reported feeling confident with software like Microsoft Office and Google Drive, while only 25% felt confident using messaging software like Slack and Skype.

Project management software was the category people are least confident using, with a mere 6% of those surveyed saying they felt confident using Asana, Basecamp, Trello, and similar software.

Moneypenny makes the case that companies should invest in training employees to better use and be comfortable with such apps, a point most employees agree with:

However, this is concerning given that this lesser used technology, including Project Management and Marketing Software, is of vital importance to businesses across all industries and to most jobs within those businesses. From ecommerce and retail to B2B, all kinds of businesses could drastically benefit from using the software that fewer employees feel confident with.