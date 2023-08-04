The Rise of Mobile DevOps Engineering

Entering 2021, the ‘DevOps Engineer’ title emerged as the most coveted job designation, reflecting the skyrocketing demand for experts in Mobile DevOps Engineering. The domain has undergone a substantial evolution with the DevOps market, valued at $7 billion in 2021, projected to reach an astounding $51 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.7%. With the market’s expansion comes a concurrent growth in the demand for Mobile DevOps engineers.

The Ascent of Mobile

2022 witnessed a surge in the mobile industry, from an 11% rise in new app downloads and a 14% increase in mobile ad spending, to a 3% growth in in-app usage hours. This burgeoning mobile arena has provoked 35.55% of recruiters to prioritize hiring candidates with DevOps skills. Consequently, a forecast predicts a 21% increase in the need for DevOps engineer roles by 2028.

In the current landscape, Mobile DevOps engineers are not merely a want but a necessity. The role’s demand has magnified due to escalating company popularity, necessitating swift build, test, and release times to meet and exceed consumer expectations. A fascinating shift to mobile as the primary revenue avenue has been observed, with 33% of American retailers, 42% of small businesses, and 55% of millennial-owned businesses boasting at least one app.

However, with an escalating reliance on mobile apps, fresh pressures are mounting on the industry. A mounting demand for rapid mobile deployment is observed, with 57% of developers accelerating their code release speed. Despite this, a significant 80% of developers cite a lack of automation as a bottleneck for timely code delivery.

Consumer expectations also add to the strain. A striking 60% of consumers discard an app after a single performance issue, and the rate increases to 80% following continuous problems. Additionally, with around 81% of mobile apps vulnerable to cyberattacks, the need for DevSecOps is more pressing than ever. This reality will likely fuel the global DevSecOps market growth, expected to increase from $2.59 billion to $23.16 billion by 2029.

Addressing these pressures, DevOps tools—particularly CI/CD—are becoming instrumental for Mobile DevOps engineers. The utility of such tools is evident, with one in five developers now adopting CI/CD tools for automating the building, testing, and deploying code. These tools augment operational efficiency, offering benefits like speed, quality, and return on investment (ROI), leading to 49% of companies testifying to a reduced time-to-market and 61% affirming improved deliverable quality.

Barnabas Birmacher, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitrise, states, “Being mobile-first means companies are constantly optimizing their mobile offerings.” Bitrise stands as a testament to this belief, being a tool of choice for over half of all mobile unicorn startups. The platform aids Mobile DevOps engineers by slashing build times, boosting deployment frequency, enhancing app stability, and optimizing infrastructure spending.

Conclusion

The future of Mobile DevOps Engineering is indeed promising, with the potential to expand job opportunities, fuel demand, and elevate the quality of deliverables. As we navigate this exhilarating era, the key lies in harnessing this evolving field’s potential, leveraging tools like Bitrise, and focusing on mobile-centric strategies to excel in the digital transformation journey.